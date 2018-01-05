Mark returns to EFCC for another grilling

After a two-week of recuperation, former Senate President David Mark was back yesterday at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in connection with alleged N5.4billion slush funds.

A former Minister of State for Niger Delta, Mr. Sam Ode, is being probed for N2billion campaign funds meant for Benue State.

Mark reported to the EFCC at about 2pm.

He had earlier presented a medical certificate to the anti-graft agency that he was not fit enough to “be able to write a statement”.

The EFCC allowed him enough grace to attend to his health.

Mark was at the EFCC office with one of his sons.

The allegations against him include alleged N200m -N550m arms procurement cash from ONSA; N2.9billion curious payment into the National Assembly’s account and shared to senators during Mark’s tenure; his role in about N2billion campaign funds meant for Benue State; and illegal purchase of a N748million official residence of the Senate President.

A source, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, said: “We have resumed full probe of Mark, who came to respond to issues raised for him by a panel of detectives.

“He was in company of his son. He was calm during interrogation, which involved the presentation of some of our findings to him.

“Altogether, he has more than three cases before the EFCC but we are gradually isolating every issue in which he was implicated.

“By the time we release the facts to the public, Nigerians will realise that the ongoing probe of the former Senate President has nothing to do with politics. We have been on some aspects of the investigation since 2015.

“In one of the findings, about N200million was collected in cash for Mark from ONSA through a proxy.”

Former Minister of State Ode is implicated in the disbursement of N2billion campaign funds meant for Benue State.

The cash was suspected to be part of the ONSA fund meant for arms procurement.

Another source spoke of how Ode gave “useful information on who got what among PDP chieftains in Benue State.

“Our detectives have identified those who signed for the N2billion. In fact, some stalwarts diverted the cash for personal use.”

But Mark denied allegations of conspiracy, abuse of office and mismanagement of funds.

In a statement through his media aide, Paul Mumeh, he said: “To set the record straight, Sen. Mark was invited by the EFCC via a letter addressed to the National Assembly to answer questions on the 2015 presidential election campaign funds as it concerned Benue state.

“As a law abiding citizen, Sen. Mark honoured the invitation.

“Curiously, they also alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid over N2bilion into the National Assembly’s account which he, as the then President of the Senate, allegedly shared among the 109 senators (including PDP, ACN, and ANPP) in 2010. Again, to the best of his knowledge, Sen. Mark is not aware of such transaction.

“ This simply did not make sense to any right thinking member of the society. Sen. Mark wondered why anybody would think that PDP will pay money into National Assembly account. He however clarified all the issues raised before returning home.

“Sen. Mark believes in due process and rule of law. He has maintained a clean record of public service over the years and will continue to uphold the highest standard of conduct expected of public servants.

“Sen. Mark’s house has since become a pilgrimage of sort to Politicians across party lines, friends and well-wishers identifying with him at this moment.

“He however appealed to his supporters, friends and associates to remain calm and see his current travails as a price he has to pay for leadership.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is the first and only official statement from the office of Sen. Mark on this issue.”

