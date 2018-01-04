 Mark Zuckerberg says fixing abuse on Facebook is his goal for 2018 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mark Zuckerberg says fixing abuse on Facebook is his goal for 2018

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says fixing errors in preventing abuse and enforcing policies is his personal goal for 2018. He admits that the platform is making too many mistakes and pledges to focus on solutions.

The post Mark Zuckerberg says fixing abuse on Facebook is his goal for 2018 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.