Mark Zuckerberg says fixing abuse on Facebook is his goal for 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says fixing errors in preventing abuse and enforcing policies is his personal goal for 2018. He admits that the platform is making too many mistakes and pledges to focus on solutions.

The post Mark Zuckerberg says fixing abuse on Facebook is his goal for 2018 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

