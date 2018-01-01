 Marketers pushing for subsidy, says civil society – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marketers pushing for subsidy, says civil society – The Punch

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Marketers pushing for subsidy, says civil society
The Punch
A coalition of human right groups under the aegis of the Civil Society for Development Initiative has accused oil marketers as being behind the fuel scarcity that is gradually subsiding across the country. It said oil marketers created artificial

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.