Marketers pushing for subsidy, says civil society – The Punch
|
Marketers pushing for subsidy, says civil society
The Punch
A coalition of human right groups under the aegis of the Civil Society for Development Initiative has accused oil marketers as being behind the fuel scarcity that is gradually subsiding across the country. It said oil marketers created artificial …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!