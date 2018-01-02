Marketers reveals why fuel price must be increased from N145 per litre

Petroleum marketers on Tuesday revealed why they can no longer sell fuel at N145 per litre. Chairman of Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Dapo Abiodun said marketers could no longer import Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol at the control price of N145 per litre. Abiodun made the disclosure while addressing State […]

Marketers reveals why fuel price must be increased from N145 per litre

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

