Masari condoles with family of Ex-Governor, Lawal Kaita – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Masari condoles with family of Ex-Governor, Lawal Kaita
Vanguard
KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has expressed sadness over the death of former governor if the defunct Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, saying Nigeria has lost a patriotic son who had contributed immensely to the development of …
Katsina governor mourns death of former state governor
[BREAKING] Ex-Gov of old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, is dead
Ex-Kaduna governor, Lawal Kaita is dead
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!