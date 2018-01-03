Masari Has Failed In Katsina – PDP
BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina The Katsina State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, has dismissed the progress reportedly recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last 31 months in the state as a ruse. Briefing journalists in Katsina yesterday, Majigiri said the Governor Aminu Bello Masari administration has […]
The post Masari Has Failed In Katsina – PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
