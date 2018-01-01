Masari Refunds N75m WAEC /NECO Fees To 6,000 Candidates
ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has approved the refund of N750 million examination fees of no fewer than 6000 candidates that scored over four credits in last May/June senior secondary school certificate examination in the state owned institutions. The chairman of the screening and refunding committee, Haruna Muhammad Tukur, who disclosed […]
The post Masari Refunds N75m WAEC /NECO Fees To 6,000 Candidates appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
