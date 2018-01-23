Mascherano to leave Barca after eight years – Sport24
|
Sport24
|
Mascherano to leave Barca after eight years
Sport24
Barcelona – Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that defender Javier Mascherano will leave the club this month, with Spanish media reporting the Argentinian is heading to Hebei China Fortune. The Catalan giants said the 33-year-old would be given an …
Adéu, El Jefecito – Farewell to the Barcelona legend that is Javier Mascherano
Mascherano to leave Barcelona as China move looms
Mascherano to say goodbye to Barcelona fans on the pitch
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!