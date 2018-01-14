 Masquerade Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Akwa Ibom State, Buried By His Colleagues (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Masquerade Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Akwa Ibom State, Buried By His Colleagues (Photos)

A masquerade who was performing for the festivities was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver in Akwa Ibom state, late last month. Well, that unfortunate masquerader was buried today by his colleagues who were dressed fully for the See photos below:

The post Masquerade Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Akwa Ibom State, Buried By His Colleagues (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

