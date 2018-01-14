Masquerade Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Akwa Ibom State, Buried By His Colleagues (Photos)

A masquerade who was performing for the festivities was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver in Akwa Ibom state, late last month. Well, that unfortunate masquerader was buried today by his colleagues who were dressed fully for the See photos below:

The post Masquerade Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Akwa Ibom State, Buried By His Colleagues (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

