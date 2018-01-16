Mastermind Scammers On Trial For Impersonating Ambode

Rilwanu Jamiu and Balogun Oyewole are being tried for creating a false line on which they impersonated Ambode, the Governor of Lagos. The two suspects sent a text message on the 10th of February 2016 to Mrs Abimbola Shukurat Umar The State’s Accountant General stating she should send N50m to a designated Keystone Bank account. […]

Mastermind Scammers On Trial For Impersonating Ambode

