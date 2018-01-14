Match Day 1 results in NPFL

Following are the results of Match Day 1 fixtures in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which got underway this weekend: Played on Sunday: Kwara United 0-2 Niger Tornadoes FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Yobe Stars Wikki Tourists 1-0 Go Round FC Akwa United 2-0 Rangers International Lobi Stars 1-1 Enyimba International Heartland FC 0-0 Sunshine Stars Nasarawa United 0-1 Plateau United Rivers United 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors Abia Warriors 2-0 MFM FC Played on Saturday:

