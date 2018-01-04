Matiang’i defends teachers transfers – K24 TV
|
K24 TV
|
Matiang'i defends teachers transfers
K24 TV
Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang'i yesterday defended the transfer of teachers and accused persons opposed to the move of being driven by selfish interests. Matiang'i said teachers have been trained to serve all children equally and called to …
CS Matiang'i defends KCSE results, reforms in sector
'Stop this foolishness': Matiang'i tells off teacher transfer opponents
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!