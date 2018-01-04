 Matiang’i defends teachers transfers – K24 TV | Nigeria Today
Matiang’i defends teachers transfers – K24 TV

K24 TV

Matiang'i defends teachers transfers
Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang'i yesterday defended the transfer of teachers and accused persons opposed to the move of being driven by selfish interests. Matiang'i said teachers have been trained to serve all children equally and called to
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

