Matiang'i praised, criticised over roles in polls and exams
The Star, Kenya
Matiang'i praised, criticised over roles in polls and exams
The Star, Kenya
As the year 2017 draws to a close, one man, Education CS Fred Matiang'i, has been in the spotlight for his contribution to the calendar of events. Matiang'i, who also doubles as acting Interior CS, has received praises and criticism in equal measure …
