Matuidi Claims Racist Abuse In Cagliari

Juventus midfielder, Blaise Matuidi has claimed he was racially abused by Cagliari fans in Juve’s 1-0 win on Saturday.

The Frenchman took to his official Facebook page and revealed he was a subject of racist chants by unspecified individuals.

This is the second time in 10 days that Matuidi has been on the receiving end of such chants, with Verona hit with a €20, 000 fine and partial stadium ban for the same treatment in their 3-1 loss on December 30.

“Today I experienced racism during the match,” he wrote. “Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples.

“Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace.”

