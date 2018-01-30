 Mavin Star, Di’Ja Set To Welcome Second Child With Her Husband | Nigeria Today
Mavin Star, Di’Ja Set To Welcome Second Child With Her Husband

Jan 30, 2018

Mavin act, Di’ja appears to be expecting her second child after she gave birth to her first Child, a son in 2016.

The singer disclosed her pregnancy status through a comment on Instgram while stating that her delivery date is close.

Read what she said below;

