Mavin Star, Di’Ja Set To Welcome Second Child With Her Husband

Mavin act, Di’ja appears to be expecting her second child after she gave birth to her first Child, a son in 2016.

The singer disclosed her pregnancy status through a comment on Instgram while stating that her delivery date is close.

Read what she said below;

The post Mavin Star, Di’Ja Set To Welcome Second Child With Her Husband appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

