Max Air to evacuate 3,184 Nigerians from Libya

Max Air Ltd. has sealed a deal with the Federal government to evacuate 3,184 of the 5,037 Nigerians expected to return from Libya.

The airline’s spokesman Alhaji Ibrahim Dahiru said in Kano yesterday that the contract agreement was signed between the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the representative of the airline Malam Shehu Wada.

“With this development, Max Air is expected to operate six flights to bring in 3,184 Nigerians from Libya, using its large fleet of Boeing 747-400 series aircraft,” he said adding that recently, Niger Republic engaged the Airline to evacuate over 5, 000 Nigeriens which it did successfully.

He added: “Max Air Ltd. has also been the leading Airline in Hajj and Umrah Operations in the last 11 years in Nigeria.

“The airline has also been involved in the evacuation of Nigerians from Libya and Egypt recently as well as the movement of many Nigerians, especially sports men and women and military personnel.”

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Federal Government appointed the Med-View Airline also through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to participate in the evacuation of 5,037 Nigerians from Libya.

The Airline’s Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial, Mr Isiaq Na’Allah, and Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman of NEMA, South-West Zone, confirmed the development in Lagos on Saturday.

The agreement was signed between the parties on Friday in Abuja. It is expected to facilitate the smooth repatriation of Nigerians from the volatile North African country.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the airline by Na’ Allah, while the Director-General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja and Mrs Fatima Bukar, a Senior Legal Officer of NEMA, signed on behalf of the agency.

The post Max Air to evacuate 3,184 Nigerians from Libya appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

