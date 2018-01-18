 May D wants to give you “Love Overdose” | Checkout his New Single + Video on BN | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

May D wants to give you “Love Overdose” | Checkout his New Single + Video on BN

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Mister May D begins 2018 with this spanking new single and music video titled “Love Overdose”. The song was produced by Legendury Beatz, while the video was shot by Big Vision Entertainment. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below: ﻿

The post May D wants to give you “Love Overdose” | Checkout his New Single + Video on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.