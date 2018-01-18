May D wants to give you “Love Overdose” | Checkout his New Single + Video on BN

Mister May D begins 2018 with this spanking new single and music video titled “Love Overdose”. The song was produced by Legendury Beatz, while the video was shot by Big Vision Entertainment. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below: ﻿

The post May D wants to give you “Love Overdose” | Checkout his New Single + Video on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

