Mayweather Sr. charged with battery

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Floyd Mayweather Jr’s father has been charged with battery for allegedly attacking a woman after a fight in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather Sr, 65, reportedly got into a confrontation with Marsha Robbinson-Byrd outside the T-Mobile Arena after the Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez fight in September.

According to TMZ Sports, Robbinson-Bryd was walking toward Mayweather Sr’s car when they got into an argument.

Robbinson-Byrd’s husband, Leslie Byrd, was also a witness to the alleged attack and said that Mayweather Sr and his wife argued all the way to the car.

Mayweather Sr allegedly told her to get out of the car, but when she refused he grabbed her and pulled her out by the leg.

He then allegedly punched Robbinson-Byrd in the leg when she was finally out of the car.

According to TMZ, the victim claims that Mayweather Sr got in the driver’s seat and sped off without her.

At the time, the woman was hospitalized for minor injuries. A warrant was issued for his arrest on January 16 and he turned himself in on Tuesday.

