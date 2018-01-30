 Med-View suspends Dubai flight operations – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business


The airline's Managing Director, Mr. Muneer Bankole, who disclosed this on Monday, said the suspension was to pave the way for aircraft maintenance and refurbishment. Med-View began the Dubai flight service on December 7, 2017. “We have shut down Dubai
