Media firm slams N200m suit against Access Bank over account freeze

An Abuja based media firm, Image Merchants Promotion Limited and its promoter, Mallam Yushau Shuaib have slammed a N200mn suit against Access Bank Plc over an alleged unlawful freezing of their four different accounts with the bank in the past two years. The bank was dragged before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja by the two plaintiffs who had jointly claimed the N200M as damages for the hardships inflicted on them by the Bank with the freezing. In the suit with No.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

