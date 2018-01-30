Medview Airline Suspends Dubai Operations

Medview Airlines on Monday announced the suspension of flight operations on the Lagos/Dubai route till March 25.

The decision, according to the airline was taken to resolve issues on aircraft with its Euro Atlantic partners.

The Managing Director of Medview, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos.

Medview began Dubai route operations on December 7 last year.

