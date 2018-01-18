Meet Nigerian Man who returned N150 million wrongfully paid to his account
A Nigerian Man simply identified as Michael Jonathan Asemota a.k.a Teddy, a native of Edo state but based in Doha, Qatar returned about N150 million which was wrongfully paid into his account. According to reports, Mr Mike had opened an account with a cheque of QR150, 200 with an undisclosed commercial bank, where he is the […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!