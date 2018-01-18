 Meet Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman | Nigeria Today
Meet Sani Daura Appointed As New Northern Elders Forum Chairman

Posted on Jan 18, 2018

The Northern Elders Forum has appointed Sani Daura as its interim National Chairman after its former leader, Paul Unongo, resigned. The forum said it made the appointment after reviewing critical national developments, particularly tension around national security punctuated by killings in many communities in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara and other parts of the country. […]

