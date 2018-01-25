Meet The 90Yrs Old Kenyan Woman Who Begins Primary School With Her Grand Children

90-year-old grandma, Priscilla Sitienei, who hails from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, has not given up on education, as she has enrolled in a primary school in Kenya. Priscilla chose to attend school simply because she had an eagerness to read the Bible and learn how to send an SMS on her phone, Tuko.co.ke states. The […]

The post Meet The 90Yrs Old Kenyan Woman Who Begins Primary School With Her Grand Children appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

