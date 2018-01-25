Meet The 90Yrs Old Kenyan Woman Who Begins Primary School With Her Grand Children
90-year-old grandma, Priscilla Sitienei, who hails from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, has not given up on education, as she has enrolled in a primary school in Kenya. Priscilla chose to attend school simply because she had an eagerness to read the Bible and learn how to send an SMS on her phone, Tuko.co.ke states. The […]
The post Meet The 90Yrs Old Kenyan Woman Who Begins Primary School With Her Grand Children appeared first on Timeofgist.
