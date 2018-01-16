Meet The Couple Who Have Been Married For 126 years, Husband 157 years old, Wife 141 years Old (Photo)

Here is surprising photo of couple who have been married for 126 years and not only are they the longest couple, they are also gunning to be the Methuselah of the present generation. While the woman is 141 years of age, her husband who is 157 years old. The couple revealed that their secrets to […]

The post Meet The Couple Who Have Been Married For 126 years, Husband 157 years old, Wife 141 years Old (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

