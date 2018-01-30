Meet The Nigerian Man, Obi Okeke, AKA ”Doctor Bugatti” Who Bought Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti For $2.5m (Photos)

A Nigerian man, Obi Okeke, has reportedly bought Arnold Schwarzenegger’ Bugatti Veyron for about $2.5 million, and plans to resell it. According to TMZ Arnold’s 2015 Veyron — which goes 0-60 mph in 2.5 secs — only had about 1,000 miles on it. Okeke, aka Doctor Bugatti, was the same guy who sold Floyd Mayweather […]

The post Meet The Nigerian Man, Obi Okeke, AKA ”Doctor Bugatti” Who Bought Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti For $2.5m (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

