Meet The Nigerian Surgeon In Lekki Who Does Butt Enlargement, Tummy Tuck, Liposuction And All Forms Of Plastic Surgeries
Here is a popular surgeon who has been turning some of these our ladies into slay mamas. Dr laser as fondly called by his admirers has craved a niche for himself in Nigeria as one of the most valuable plastic surgeons in Africa . The young medical practitioner allegedly claims to be working on some […]
The post Meet The Nigerian Surgeon In Lekki Who Does Butt Enlargement, Tummy Tuck, Liposuction And All Forms Of Plastic Surgeries appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!