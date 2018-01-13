Men Who Killed SARS Officer And Used His Head For Rituals Has Been Arrested

The eight suspects who allegedly murdered an Inspector of Police, Mr Michael James who was attached to SARS on Christmas day in Uyanga community in Akamkpa LGA, Enugu State has been arrested.

Reports suggests that the body of the deceased was taken to a shrine were he was turn into different parts for ritual purposes. The Chief Priest of the shrine was also arrested as he was pictured holding the skull of the deceased.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed their arrest.

“On Dec. 25 2017, one Inspector Michael James attached to SARS in Enugu State was on a visit to his in-law, retired ASP Dominic Umoh, who resides in Ojor village in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

“When he went out to Uyanga village to buy fuel, some youths from the community came out without provocation, attacked, killed and beheaded him.

“His severed head was later recovered at Uyanga shrine. The youths also seized the late inspector’s AK47 rifle, with double magazines and set his sienna vehicle ablaze, with registration number ENU 683 NK.

“Investigation into the matter led to the arrest of eight suspects and efforts are ongoing to arrest others at large and prosecute them accordingly. “We recovered one locally made pistol, 17 empty cartridges, singlet of the deceased, one dry human skull, charms and the severed head of the late inspector.”