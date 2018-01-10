Mercy Aigbe speaks on Dress Scandal saga

Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe who started this year with a dress scandal from her Birthday photo shoot speaks about the situation. In one of her Birthday pictures, she was accused of using a bride’s wedding dress for the shoot. The designer explained that the ugly situation happened because of dispatch error.

Due to reasons known to her, Mercy has been quiet about the issue. She finally spoke about it explaining her displeasure and disappointment. She apologized to the Bride and explained how she she paid for four dresses to the same designer.

She expressed her displeasure in the unprofessional way the designer handled the situation which caused her public embarrassment. She added that her lawyer will take up the case.

Sharing a picture with the dress, Mercy wrote :

“I have followed events as they unfold following a particular dress I wore for a photoshoot. First, I must say that I sincerely sympathise with the bride as this situation is pain-ful, unfortunate and regrettably avoidable. I hired and paid Seun @styledbyseun for the photoshoot as a stylist and got four dresses for the shoot. Seun and I were unaware that one of the dresses was meant for someone else. I am embarrassed that the designer was not professional enough in handling events leading to this moment. It is also painful that a bride is made to go through what the bride has been made to go through. I have reached out to both the stylist and designer (whom I have never met nor HIRED directly) to express my displeasure. I have instructed my lawyer to look into this and see how best to approach this from a legal point of view without festering an already open wound. Thanks.”

