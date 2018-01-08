Messi goes traditional with Mate drink

Lionel Messi has been spending some quality time with his pregnant wife as the pair enjoy a sip of ‘mate’.

The Barcelona star has often been seen with a cup of mate, a South American beverage which is popular with his team-mates.

With the Catalan club nine points clear in the race for La Liga and with the Argentine the current top scorer in the league, we may have found his secret to their success.

Mate is a caffeine-rich drink, similar to tea, which has become popular in South America- notably Argentina and Uruguay. It is consumed through a straw and traditionally held in a gourd.

The 30-year-old was pictured at home enjoying the drink ahead of Barcelona’s second-leg against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

His pregnant wife Antonella Roccuzzo was also pictured drinking it with the distinctive mug – personalised with her name – balanced on her baby bump.

Messi is not the only Barca star who enjoys a sip of mate. Team-mate Luis Suarez is also a fan and has frequently been seen enjoying a mug or two.

We may be seeing new signing Philippe Coutinho holding a cup of mate soon enough, with the playmaker securing his much-anticipated move to the Nou Camp.

The £145million man is however expected to have a delayed debut at the Nou Camp after it was revealed that he has a thigh injury that will keep him on the sidelines for at least three weeks.

Coutinho nonetheless thanked Barcelona fans for their warm welcome as he was presented on the pitch at Camp Nou on Monday.

The Brazil international completed his move from Liverpool to Barca earlier in the day by undergoing a medical and signing a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Coutinho then ventured out onto the playing surface for the first time and, despite the thigh injury that is set to keep him out for three weeks, performed kick-ups to the delight of the thousands of fans in attendance.

“I’m happy to be here because of the history of the club and the players that have played here through history,” he said.

“I want to thank everybody for the great welcome, especially on social media.

“I hope to be able to play soon and live up to the high expectations.”

