Messi makes history in win over Sociedad – Daily Post Nigeria

Messi makes history in win over Sociedad
Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi, has broken former Bayern Munich star, Gerd Muller's long-standing goal record with 366th strike for Barcelona. Muller had scored 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga matches between 1964 and 1979. Messi has now scored more league …
