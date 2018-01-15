 Messi makes history in win over Sociedad – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi makes history in win over Sociedad – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Messi makes history in win over Sociedad
Daily Post Nigeria
Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi, has broken former Bayern Munich star, Gerd Muller's long-standing goal record with 366th strike for Barcelona. Muller had scored 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga matches between 1964 and 1979. Messi has now scored more league
Fans go mad for Lionel Messi as he scores incredible free-kick and breaks another Gerd Muller recordDaily Mail
The top scorers in European league historyUEFA.com
Spanish tax authorities scrutinise Messi's foundationThe Punch
Soccerway –Newburgh Gazette –www.MICEtimes.asia (press release) –SportsBusiness Daily
all 22 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.