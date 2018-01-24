 Messi Sends Emotional Message To Departing Mascherano, Turan, Rafinha | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi Sends Emotional Message To Departing Mascherano, Turan, Rafinha

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona talismanic forward, Lionel Messi has sent out an emotional message to departing teammates Javier Mascherano, Arda Turan and Rafinha. He took to his Instagram handle to share the message along with a photo collage of the departing stars on Wednesday. He said, “Arda, lots of luck in this new challenge in your country, I’m […]

The post Messi Sends Emotional Message To Departing Mascherano, Turan, Rafinha appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.