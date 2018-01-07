 Messi, Suarez on target in routine Barca win | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi, Suarez on target in routine Barca win

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

FC Barcelona restored their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga standings to nine points after they beat visiting Levante 3-0 on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each scored in a routine if underwhelming win at home to struggling Levante, with Paulinho increasing their lead in added time. Record signing Philippe Coutinho did not attend the game after completing his 142-million-pound ($192.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.