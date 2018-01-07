Messi, Suarez on target in routine Barca win

FC Barcelona restored their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga standings to nine points after they beat visiting Levante 3-0 on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each scored in a routine if underwhelming win at home to struggling Levante, with Paulinho increasing their lead in added time. Record signing Philippe Coutinho did not attend the game after completing his 142-million-pound ($192.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

