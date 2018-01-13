Messi’s weekly pay revealed

Lionel Messi contract is worth a staggering $2.4million-a-week, according to Football Leaks.

The Argentine ace finally ended speculation over his future in November when he put pen to paper on a bumper deal that ties him to the Nou Camp until 2021.

However, the financial details of that contract have emerged, apparently showing that Messi pockets $123m-a-year.

That is almost double what his rival and Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo receives at Champions League holders Real Madrid.

Messi scoops $86million in wages, while the rest of the cash comes from image rights.

He is also in line to pick up another $85m bonus if he stays with the Catalans for the duration of his deal.

It is believed the release clause in Messi’s deal stands at $854m, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema commanding bigger buy-outs in their contracts.

The 30-year-old has scored 25 goals in 31 games for club and country this season.

