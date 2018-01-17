Metaverse Launches Global Ambassador Program

15 January 2018 – In line with Metaverse’s aim of expanding its global presence and increasing community engagement, we’re pleased to announce the launch of the Metaverse Ambassador Program: a comprehensive plan to support a community of driven blockchain enthusiasts and elevate their reach.

Metaverse aims to revolutionize the way financial services and transactions are processed, and confidence is growing among financial institutions that blockchain technologies will ultimately transform how services are conducted, operated and delivered. As an extension of our vision of building a new reality, ambassadors will take the lead in fostering authentic and long-lasting relationships with the Metaverse community globally.

Become an Ambassador

We’re looking for global-minded and regional experts, practitioners, influencers, instigators and innovative and strategic thinkers who are:

– Passionate about Metaverse’s vision and values

– Ready, capable and motivated to nurture awareness about Metaverse and build connections around the world

Benefits

As an ambassador, you will receive exclusive opportunities to attend meetups, coaching sessions, and webinars that will expand your skills, knowledge base and social network.

Apply to be a Metaverse Ambassador

Join us on our journey towards constructing a new reality! Visit our website at https://mvs.org/Ambassador-Program.html for more information.

The post Metaverse Launches Global Ambassador Program appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

