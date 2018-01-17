#MeToo Movement: Reports of Sexual Assault Spike

The phones at U.S. sexual assault hotlines have been ringing in record numbers as the #MeToo social movement spurs victims to reach out for help, sending organisations scrambling to keep up. Calls spiked when the movement began in October, with people waiting up to three hours to talk to someone at the country’s largest one, […]

The post #MeToo Movement: Reports of Sexual Assault Spike appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

