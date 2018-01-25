MFM FC not ready for continental football — Coach

MFM FC of Lagos Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, on Thursday played down the readiness of his team for the CAF Champions League, saying that the team was not prepared for the money spinning competition. Ilechukwu made the assertion while reviewing his team’s 2-1 victory over FC IfeanyiUbah at the Soccer Temple Agege Township Stadium, Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Match Day 4 of the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) saw the Olukoya Boys defeat the Anambra Warriors by 2-1.

