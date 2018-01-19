Michael Carrick to retire at end of season and join Manchester United coaching staff, confirms Jose Mourinho – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Michael Carrick to retire at end of season and join Manchester United coaching staff, confirms Jose Mourinho
The Independent
Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Manchester United club captain Michael Carrick will retire at the end of the season and will join the Old Trafford coaching staff as he pursues his post-playing career. The 36-year-old veteran has been plagued by injury …
Burnley vs. Manchester United odds: Premier League picks from model that's up 1800 percent
Manchester United's Carrick to retire at season's end
Manchester United – Club details – Football – Eurosport Asia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!