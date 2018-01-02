Microsoft officially draws the curtain on its Groove Music streaming service
Microsoft noted that after December 31, the Groove Music app would no longer offer the option to stream, purchase, or download music. Today, the company made good on that promise.
The post Microsoft officially draws the curtain on its Groove Music streaming service appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!