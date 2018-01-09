Migrants drown in boat sinking off Libya – TV360
|
TV360
|
Migrants drown in boat sinking off Libya
TV360
Up to 64 migrants died off the coast of Libya at the weekend when their flimsy boat sank, humanitarian groups said on Monday after talking with survivors evacuated to Italy. Eighty-six people were plucked from the stricken rubber dinghy on Saturday and …
Libya: 64 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean
64 Feared Dead As Trafficking Boat Sinks in Mediterranean
Smuggling boat sinks in Mediterranean, 64 feared dead
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!