Milan train derailment kills 3, injures dozens – CBC.ca
|
CBC.ca
|
Milan train derailment kills 3, injures dozens
CBC.ca
A commuter train derailed Thursday in northern Italy, killing at least three people, seriously injuring 10 and trapping others heading into Milan at the start of the work day, officials said. The Trenord train derailed at a switch track near the …
Three dead, dozens hurt as train derails near Milan
Several dead after commuter train derails near Milan
3 dead as packed Italy commuter train derails
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!