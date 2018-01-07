 Militant attacks will disrupt oil production this year — Oni – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Militant attacks will disrupt oil production this year — Oni – The Punch

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Militant attacks will disrupt oil production this year — Oni
The Punch
Head of Energy Research, Ecobank Group, Mr. Dolapo Oni, tells TOBI AWORINDE that oil production will improve this year as power supply records some significant setbacks. What major expectations do you have for the energy sector in 2018? I think the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.