Military deserves our prayers, support, says Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson yesterday called on Nigerians to pray for the military and the security forces to enforce the law dispassionately.

Dickson said that security forces did not have to be politically correct to carry out their sensitive responsibility of law enforcement in the society.

A statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as saying that the critical issue of law enforcement should not be subjected to political sentiments.

Dickson spoke at an Armed Forces Remembrance interdenominational service in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and also urged Nigerians to also pray for protection of the security forces in the performance of their duties.

He said: “I advise all to continue to pray for God to protect and guide our men and women in uniform, and also for God to give them the courage to do what is right and not to be politically correct because this is a case, mainly, of law and order.

“There is nothing partisan, there is nothing political about it. Crime is crime, a criminal is a criminal and a killer is a killer.

“Our position in the state is very well known: that in this government under me, there is no tolerance for lawlessness, brigandage or violence or criminality.

“And so we pray for courage, for our men and women to do what is right”.

The governor also said that it was necessary to pray to for some misguided elements and their political leaders who sponsor them and provide them with the arms to wreak havoc on innocent citizens and communities, to have a change of mind.

The governor noted that some criminal elements were involved in attempts to distort the foundation for peace, stability and development which his administration had labored over the years to establish in Bayelsa.

The governor, who also called for prayers for the families of the late heroes and and their counterparts in active service demanded improved attention for the welfare of the ex-service personnel in the country

Dickson restated his zero tolerance policy of his Administration “for lawlessness, brigandage or violence or criminality.”

