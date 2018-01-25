 Military investigates Twitter photo purportedly showing remains of Green Beret killed in Niger (WARNING: GRAPHIC) – New York Daily News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Military investigates Twitter photo purportedly showing remains of Green Beret killed in Niger (WARNING: GRAPHIC) – New York Daily News

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Military investigates Twitter photo purportedly showing remains of Green Beret killed in Niger (WARNING: GRAPHIC)
New York Daily News
Sgt. La David Johnson was one of four U.S. soldiers killed Oct. 4, 2017 in an ambush attack in Niger. (U.S. Army). BY Jessica Chia. NEW YORK DAILY NEWS. Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 10:51 PM. The military is reviewing online images that purportedly
Pentagon looking into images purporting to show US soldiers killed in NigerThe Hill
US Military Probes Twitter Post Claiming to Show US Troops Killed in NigerVoice of America
The US military is investigating images that allegedly show US soldiers targeted in Niger ambushBusiness Insider
ArmyTimes.com –Stars and Stripes –AOL –Washington Examiner
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.