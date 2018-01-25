 Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen, Kill Them And Their Cows | Nigeria Today
Militia Group Attacks Fulani Herdsmen, Kill Them And Their Cows

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

According to report available, two Fulani herders recognized as Anas Zakariya and Musa Idris were executed without hesitating by Militia group. The herders were slaughtered together with their Cows.

It was gathered that the assault occurred on Tuesday, 23/1/2018, at around 3.00 PM, in Kamarun Chawai Bassa nearby government zone of Plateau State.

The notorious Irigwe Militia group was accused of being behind the attack. The group are operating with impunity in Plateau State.

Details will be given later.

Below are photos from the attack: 

