Millennials Learn There’s More To Life Than Coding HTML

Chances are you’ve heard of the famous 80/20 rule somewhere before, but if it’s news to you we’ll start from the beginning.

The idea was coined by an Italian economist called Vilfredo Pareto, dubbed ‘Pareto’s Principle’ by guru Joseph Juran, and eventually came to be known as the 80/20 rule.

Thanks for the history lesson, but how does this apply to my life? It’s quite simple:

The 80/20 Rule means that in any situation, 20 percent of the inputs or activities are responsible for 80 percent of the outcomes or results. In Pareto’s case, it meant 20 percent of the people owned 80 percent of the wealth. In Juran’s initial work applying the 80/20 rule to quality studies, he identified 20 percent of the defects causing 80 percent of the problems.

Trying to find a way to simplify your life AND perform better in the business and world? Well, here’s where you want to start.

The 80/20 Mindset E-course teaches you to adopt and apply the 80/20 rule in business, so that you perform better in your job right now, and understand how to accelerate your career growth in the future.

Guess who’s your course instructor? It’s the one and only Bob Skinstad, so let’s hear from the man himself:

By the end of the e-course you will think like a results-orientated super-performer. This is done by focusing on five mindset shifts concerning the 10 areas of career improvement, and shows you how to implement drastic change to enhance your approach to your working life.

So how much time will you have to commit in order to master these mindset shifts? Some basic info:

Sounds like now is the time to strike, because it sure seems to have worked out for Bob.

You can find out more about The 80/20 Mindset E-course here, and you can also swing past their Facebook page for updates from past alumni like Ryan Sandes and Bryan Habana.

[source:thebalance]

