Minimum wage: Nigerian workers to smile soon – Ngige

Nigeria’s minister of Labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige says Nigerian workers would smile soon, when they begin to reap an enhanced minimum wage. Ngige who spoke with journalist in Awka said the National Tripartite Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari has swung into action and would likely conclude all arrangement about the minimum […]

