Mining: FG engages revenue consultants to boost earnings

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has engaged the services of about 100 revenue consultants to work on areas of leakages in the revenue accruing from the mining sector, with a view to shoring up earnings from the sector. The consultants, who would be deployed to the six geo-political zones of the country in the coming week are […]

