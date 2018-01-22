Mining: FG engages revenue consultants to boost earnings – Fayemi – The Nation Newspaper
Mining: FG engages revenue consultants to boost earnings – Fayemi
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government has engaged the services of about 100 revenue consultants to work on areas of leakages in the revenue accrued from the mining sector, with a view to shoring up earnings from the sector. The consultants, who would be deployed to …
Leakages in government revenue remains a big challenge- Kayode Fayemi
Ministry employs 100 consultants to identify revenue loss
FG Inaugurates New Revenue Generation, Collection in Mining Sector
