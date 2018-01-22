Mining: FG engages Revenue Consultants to boost earnings
…We intend to surpass projected annual growth rate of 8.54 per cent, says Fayemi The Federal Government has engaged the services of about 100 revenue consultants to work on areas of leakages in the revenue accrued from the mining sector, with a view to shoring up earnings from the sector.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!